Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)
- Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
- He ranked 26th in batting average, 56th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play last season.
- In 87 of 135 games last year (64.4%) Hoerner got at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (24.4%) he picked up more than one.
- Including the 135 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 10 of them (7.4%), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to home plate.
- Hoerner drove in a run in 36 games last year out 135 (26.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He came around to score 47 times in 135 games (34.8%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|.318
|AVG
|.244
|.359
|OBP
|.306
|.444
|SLG
|.376
|18
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|23
|23/12
|K/BB
|34/20
|12
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|67
|46 (67.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (61.2%)
|21 (30.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (17.9%)
|23 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (35.8%)
|4 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.0%)
|20 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (23.9%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
- Lauer starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 27-year-old southpaw started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Last season he finished with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.223 WHIP over his 29 games, compiling an 11-7 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.