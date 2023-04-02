On Sunday, Luis Torrens (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Eric Lauer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Torrens? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Torrens At The Plate (2022)

Torrens hit .232 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Torrens got a hit in 28 of 57 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.

In three of 57 games last year, he left the yard (5.3%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Torrens drove in a run in 19.3% of his 57 games last season, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of those games (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He crossed home in 12 of 57 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 28 .253 AVG .211 .317 OBP .262 .360 SLG .263 4 XBH 2 2 HR 1 7 RBI 9 24/6 K/BB 26/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 31 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (41.9%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.5%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (9.7%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.2%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (16.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)