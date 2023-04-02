Luis Torrens Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Sunday, Luis Torrens (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Eric Lauer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Luis Torrens At The Plate (2022)
- Torrens hit .232 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Torrens got a hit in 28 of 57 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.
- In three of 57 games last year, he left the yard (5.3%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Torrens drove in a run in 19.3% of his 57 games last season, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of those games (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He crossed home in 12 of 57 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.
Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.253
|AVG
|.211
|.317
|OBP
|.262
|.360
|SLG
|.263
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|24/6
|K/BB
|26/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (41.9%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.5%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (9.7%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.2%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (16.1%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
- Lauer makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.
- The 27-year-old lefty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In 29 games last season he put together an 11-7 record and had a 3.69 ERA and a 1.223 WHIP.
