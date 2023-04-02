Bulls vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (37-40) are 3-point underdogs against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) Sunday, April 2, 2023 at United Center. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.
Bulls vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Bulls vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Bulls 115 - Grizzlies 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Under (230)
- The Grizzlies have been less successful against the spread than the Bulls this season, sporting an ATS record of 36-37-4, compared to the 40-37-0 record of the Bulls.
- Chicago covers the spread when it is a 3-point underdog or more 53.6% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as a favorite of 3 or more (49%).
- Memphis' games have gone over the total 44.2% of the time this season (34 out of 77), which is more often than Chicago's games have (33 out of 77).
- The Grizzlies have a .767 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (46-14) this season, better than the .409 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (18-26).
Bulls Performance Insights
- On offense Chicago is the 19th-ranked team in the league (113.4 points per game). Defensively it is seventh (112.2 points allowed per game).
- At 24.5 assists per game, the Bulls are 20th in the NBA.
- Beyond the arc, the Bulls are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). They are ranked 10th in 3-point percentage at 36.7%.
- Chicago attempts 33.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 24.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.9% of its shots, with 75.3% of its makes coming from there.
