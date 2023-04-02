On Sunday, Elvis Andrus (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)

  • Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
  • In 63.1% of his 149 games last season, Andrus had a hit. He also had 33 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 11.4% of his games in 2022 (17 of 149), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 33 of 149 games last year (22.1%), Andrus drove in a run, and 18 of those games (12.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
  • He came around to score 54 times in 149 games (36.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (6.7%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 79
.250 AVG .247
.302 OBP .305
.373 SLG .430
22 XBH 27
4 HR 13
23 RBI 35
34/16 K/BB 58/23
6 SB 12
Home Away
70 GP 79
42 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.8%)
18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (19.0%)
19 (27.1%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%)
4 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.5%)
13 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros allowed the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Garcia makes his first start of the season for the Astros.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 29 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Over his 28 appearances last season he compiled a 15-8 record, had a 3.72 ERA, and a 1.131 WHIP.
