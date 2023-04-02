On Sunday, Eloy Jimenez (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Astros.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)

Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

In 70.2% of his games last season (59 of 84), Jimenez got a base hit, and in 20 of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one hit.

He hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games last season (84 in all), going deep in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.

Jimenez picked up an RBI in 33 of 84 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 13 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.

He scored in 42.9% of his 84 games last season, with two or more runs in 4.8% of those games (four).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 40 .315 AVG .274 .384 OBP .331 .541 SLG .459 15 XBH 13 9 HR 7 30 RBI 24 34/16 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 44 GP 40 33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (65.0%) 10 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (25.0%) 21 (47.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (37.5%) 9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%) 19 (43.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (35.0%)

