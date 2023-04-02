Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 3-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Brewers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate (2022)
- Swanson collected 177 total hits while slugging .447.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked 33rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Swanson got a hit in 68.1% of his 166 games last season, with multiple hits in 30.1% of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games last year (24 of 166), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson picked up an RBI in 57 of 166 games last year (34.3%), with more than one RBI in 26 of those games (15.7%).
- He scored a run in 48.8% of his 166 games last season, with two or more runs in 11.4% of those games (19).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.304
|AVG
|.251
|.362
|OBP
|.298
|.492
|SLG
|.405
|29
|XBH
|29
|14
|HR
|11
|52
|RBI
|44
|84/28
|K/BB
|98/21
|12
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|83
|GP
|83
|59 (71.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|54 (65.1%)
|26 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (28.9%)
|44 (53.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (44.6%)
|13 (15.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (13.3%)
|32 (38.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (30.1%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers allowed 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
- Lauer will take the mound to start for the Brewers, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 27-year-old left-hander started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In 29 games last season he put together an 11-7 record and had a 3.69 ERA and a 1.223 WHIP.
