On Sunday, April 2, Rowdy Tellez's Milwaukee Brewers (1-1) visit the Chicago Cubs (1-1) in an early-season game at Wrigley Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cubs (-125).

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs entered a game as favorites 51 times last season and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Cubs won 21 of their 39 games, or 53.8%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Cubs hit 73 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

Chicago averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .394 at home.

The Brewers were underdogs in 37 games last season and came away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those contests.

Last season, the Brewers came away with a win nine times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Milwaukee averaged 1.3 homers per game when playing on the road last season (109 total in road outings).

The Brewers averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .405 on the road.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd

