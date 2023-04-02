After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate (2022)

  • Bellinger hit .208 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Bellinger got a hit in 49.7% of his 147 games last season, with at least two hits in 18.4% of those games.
  • He homered in 17 of 147 games in 2022 (11.6%), including 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bellinger picked up an RBI in 43 games last season out of 147 (29.3%), including multiple RBIs in 12.2% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..
  • In 60 of 147 games last year (40.8%) he scored, and in nine of those games (6.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 70
.238 AVG .181
.293 OBP .237
.477 SLG .306
31 XBH 18
12 HR 7
41 RBI 27
65/20 K/BB 85/18
7 SB 7
76 GP 71
41 (53.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (45.1%)
14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.3%)
30 (39.5%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (42.3%)
11 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.5%)
26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (23.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Brewers pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
  • Lauer makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 27-year-old southpaw started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Last season he finished with an 11-7 record, a 3.69 ERA and a 1.223 WHIP over his 29 games.
