Coby White and his Chicago Bulls teammates will hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In a 121-91 win over the Hornets (his most recent action) White produced 11 points and seven assists.

Below we will break down White's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.4 13.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.5 Assists 3.5 2.7 5.4 PRA -- 14.8 22.4 PR 13.5 12.1 17 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.7



Coby White Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Coby White has made 3.4 shots per game, which adds up to 7.1% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.7 threes per game, or 14.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 112.5 points per contest, which is 10th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Grizzlies have given up 44.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the NBA.

The Grizzlies concede 26.2 assists per game, 26th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have given up 12.8 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Coby White vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 25 4 2 2 0 0 0

