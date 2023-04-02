Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (37-40) play the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) on April 2, 2023 at United Center.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

Chicago is 33-28 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.

The Bulls' 113.4 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 112.5 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Chicago is 30-12 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls put up more points per game at home (114.2) than away (112.6), and also give up fewer points at home (111.8) than on the road (112.7).

This season the Bulls are collecting more assists at home (25.1 per game) than away (23.9).

Bulls Injuries