Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (37-40) are 2.5-point underdogs against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) Sunday, April 2, 2023 at United Center. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The point total for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -2.5 229.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 34 of 77 games this season.
  • Chicago's games this season have had an average of 225.6 points, 3.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Chicago has gone 40-37-0 ATS this season.
  • The Bulls have come away with 18 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Chicago has a record of 12-13, a 48% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Bulls Total Facts
Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 38 49.4% 116.8 230.2 112.5 224.7 231
Bulls 34 44.2% 113.4 230.2 112.2 224.7 228.1

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Bulls have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.526, 20-18-0 record) than away (.513, 20-19-0).
  • The Bulls score just 0.9 more points per game (113.4) than the Grizzlies give up (112.5).
  • Chicago is 30-12 against the spread and 30-12 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 39-38 31-24 34-43
Bulls 40-37 19-15 34-43

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Grizzlies Bulls
116.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
31-16
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-12
39-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 30-12
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.2
10
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
30-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-19
36-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 31-20

