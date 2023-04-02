A pair of the NBA's top players will be going head to head when Ja Morant (26.6 points per game, 10th in league) and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) travel to face Zach LaVine (24.9, 15th) and the Chicago Bulls (37-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (scoring 116.8 points per game to rank eighth in the league while giving up 112.5 per outing to rank 10th in the NBA) and have a +333 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls have a +91 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 113.4 points per game, 19th in the league, and are giving up 112.2 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.

These teams rack up a combined 230.2 points per game, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 224.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis is 35-37-5 ATS this season.

Chicago has covered 38 times in 77 matchups with a spread this season.

Bulls and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +100000 +25000 - Grizzlies +1400 +600 -10000

