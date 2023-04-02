Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)
- Benintendi had a .371 OBP while slugging .397.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked ninth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Benintendi picked up a hit in 69.0% of his games last year (87 of 126), with multiple hits in 42 of them (33.3%).
- He homered in 4.0% of his games last season (126 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Benintendi picked up an RBI in 38 games last season out of 126 (30.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.9% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- In 31.7% of his games last season (40 of 126), he scored at least one run, and in 13 (10.3%) he scored more than once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|58
|.290
|AVG
|.314
|.371
|OBP
|.371
|.373
|SLG
|.423
|14
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|27
|38/31
|K/BB
|39/21
|4
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|59
|43 (64.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (74.6%)
|21 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (35.6%)
|19 (28.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (35.6%)
|2 (3.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.1%)
|18 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (33.9%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Garcia will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 29 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he finished with a 15-8 record, a 3.72 ERA and a 1.131 WHIP over his 28 games.
