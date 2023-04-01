Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tim Anderson At The Plate (2022)
- Anderson hit .301 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Anderson picked up at least one hit 57 times last season in 79 games played (72.2%), including multiple hits on 33 occasions (41.8%).
- Including the 79 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in six of them (7.6%), homering in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 of 79 games last year (22.8%), Anderson picked up an RBI, and five of those games (6.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- In 50.6% of his games last season (40 of 79), he scored at least a run, and in nine (11.4%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|35
|.306
|AVG
|.296
|.342
|OBP
|.340
|.383
|SLG
|.408
|10
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|13
|27/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|6
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|35
|31 (70.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (74.3%)
|19 (43.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (40.0%)
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (51.4%)
|2 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (25.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Urquidy makes his first start of the season for the Astros.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the 27-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked 35th in ERA (3.94), 29th in WHIP (1.168), and 37th in K/9 (7.3) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.