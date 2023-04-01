Nick Madrigal is back in the lineup for the Chicago Cubs and will face Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

TV Channel: MARQ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate (2022)

Madrigal hit .249 with seven doubles and 14 walks.

Madrigal picked up a hit in 52.5% of his games last season (31 of 59), with at least two hits in 16 of those contests (27.1%).

He did not hit a home run last year in the 59 games he logged a plate appearance in.

Madrigal picked up an RBI in six of 59 games last season (10.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He scored a run in 16 of 59 games last year, with multiple runs in three of those games.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 35 GP 24 .250 AVG .247 .311 OBP .298 .268 SLG .299 2 XBH 5 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 14/9 K/BB 13/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 35 GP 24 17 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 9 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 10 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (8.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)