Edwin Rios plays his first game of the season when the Chicago Cubs face off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Brandon Woodruff at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Edwin Ríos At The Plate (2022)

  • Rios hit .244 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.
  • Rios picked up a hit in 59.3% of his games last season (16 of 27), with more than one hit in three of those contests (11.1%).
  • He hit a long ball in 25.9% of his games in 2022 (seven of 27), including 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.3% of his games a year ago (nine of 27), Rios picked up an RBI. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • He scored in 10 of 27 games last year (37.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 15
.156 AVG .296
.229 OBP .345
.438 SLG .537
3 XBH 5
3 HR 4
6 RBI 11
16/2 K/BB 20/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 15
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers surrendered 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
  • Woodruff takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Brewers.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.05 ERA and a 1.063 WHIP over his 27 games, compiling a 13-4 record.
