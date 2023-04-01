Edwin Rios plays his first game of the season when the Chicago Cubs face off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Brandon Woodruff at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Edwin Ríos At The Plate (2022)

Rios hit .244 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.

Rios picked up a hit in 59.3% of his games last season (16 of 27), with more than one hit in three of those contests (11.1%).

He hit a long ball in 25.9% of his games in 2022 (seven of 27), including 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games a year ago (nine of 27), Rios picked up an RBI. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.

He scored in 10 of 27 games last year (37.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 15 .156 AVG .296 .229 OBP .345 .438 SLG .537 3 XBH 5 3 HR 4 6 RBI 11 16/2 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 15 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)