Dansby Swanson -- 3-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate (2022)

  • Swanson collected 177 total hits while slugging .447.
  • Among the qualified hitters last season, he ranked 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 63rd and he was 49th in slugging.
  • In 68.1% of his games last season (113 of 166), Swanson had a base hit, and in 50 of those games (30.1%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He homered in 24 games a year ago (out of 166 opportunities, 14.5%), going deep in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 34.3% of his games a year ago (57 of 166), Swanson drove in a run. In 26 of those games (15.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in 11 contests.
  • He scored in 81 of 166 games last year (48.8%), including 19 multi-run games (11.4%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
81 GP 81
.304 AVG .251
.362 OBP .298
.492 SLG .405
29 XBH 29
14 HR 11
52 RBI 44
84/28 K/BB 98/21
12 SB 6
83 GP 83
59 (71.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%)
26 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (28.9%)
44 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%)
13 (15.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (13.3%)
32 (38.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
  • The Brewers surrendered 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
  • Woodruff will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 30-year-old righty, started and went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.05 ERA and a 1.063 WHIP over his 27 games, compiling a 13-4 record.
