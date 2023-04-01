On Saturday, April 1, Rowdy Tellez's Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) visit the Chicago Cubs (1-0) in an early-season matchup at Wrigley Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Brewers (-120). The total is 6.5 runs for the contest.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Brewers won 70 out of the 125 games, or 56%, in which they were favored.

Last season, the Brewers won 64 of their 110 games, or 58.2%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Brewers hit 109 home runs on the road last season (1.3 per game).

Milwaukee slugged .405 with three extra-base hits per game in road contests.

The Cubs were underdogs in 110 games last season and came away with the win 50 times (45.5%) in those contests.

Last year, the Cubs won 44 of 99 games when listed as at least +100 on the moneyline.

Chicago hit 73 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Cubs averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .394 in home contests.

Cubs vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Nico Hoerner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+325) Ian Happ 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+290)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd

