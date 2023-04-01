The New Jersey Devils (47-20-8) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-45-6) -- who've lost seven in a row -- on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

ESPN2 is the spot to tune in to see the Devils and the Blackhawks square off.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/6/2022 Devils Blackhawks 3-0 NJ

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have allowed 269 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.

The Blackhawks have 181 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) during that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Taylor Raddysh 75 20 15 35 28 31 55.6% Seth Jones 65 10 23 33 59 45 - Andreas Athanasiou 74 15 14 29 44 54 38.5% Tyler Johnson 49 10 19 29 20 29 50.5% Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have allowed 203 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.

The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the league (257 total, 3.4 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Devils are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players