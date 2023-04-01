On Saturday, Andrew Vaughn (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Astros.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)

Vaughn registered 138 hits while batting .271.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 40th, his on-base percentage ranked 76th, and he was 61st in the league in slugging.

Vaughn picked up a hit in 66.4% of his games last season (89 of 134), with at least two hits in 33 of those contests (24.6%).

He hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games in 2022 (17 of 134), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn drove in a run in 34.3% of his games last year (46 of 134), with more than one RBI in 19 of them (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.

He scored in 53 of 134 games last year (39.6%), including seven multi-run games (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 68 .233 AVG .307 .276 OBP .364 .368 SLG .490 21 XBH 25 6 HR 11 27 RBI 49 48/12 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0 Home Away 65 GP 69 41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (69.6%) 13 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%) 22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%) 6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%) 13 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (47.8%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)