On Saturday, Andrew Vaughn (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)

  • Vaughn registered 138 hits while batting .271.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 40th, his on-base percentage ranked 76th, and he was 61st in the league in slugging.
  • Vaughn picked up a hit in 66.4% of his games last season (89 of 134), with at least two hits in 33 of those contests (24.6%).
  • He hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games in 2022 (17 of 134), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vaughn drove in a run in 34.3% of his games last year (46 of 134), with more than one RBI in 19 of them (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
  • He scored in 53 of 134 games last year (39.6%), including seven multi-run games (5.2%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 68
.233 AVG .307
.276 OBP .364
.368 SLG .490
21 XBH 25
6 HR 11
27 RBI 49
48/12 K/BB 48/19
0 SB 0
Home Away
65 GP 69
41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (69.6%)
13 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%)
22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%)
6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%)
13 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (47.8%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Urquidy will start for the Astros, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the 27-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • His 3.94 ERA ranked 35th, 1.168 WHIP ranked 29th, and 7.3 K/9 ranked 37th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
