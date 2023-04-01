Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Benintendi -- 1-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on April 1 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)
- Benintendi had a .371 on-base percentage while slugging .397.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play last season, he ranked ninth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Benintendi got a base hit in 87 of 126 games last year (69.0%), with multiple hits in 42 of those contests (33.3%).
- He homered in five games a year ago (out of 126 opportunities, 4.0%), leaving the ballpark in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi picked up an RBI in 38 of 126 games last season (30.2%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.9%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- In 31.7% of his 126 games last season, he touched home plate (40 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.3%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|58
|.290
|AVG
|.314
|.371
|OBP
|.371
|.373
|SLG
|.423
|14
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|27
|38/31
|K/BB
|39/21
|4
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|59
|43 (64.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (74.6%)
|21 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (35.6%)
|19 (28.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (35.6%)
|2 (3.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.1%)
|18 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (33.9%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Urquidy starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
- The 27-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw three scoreless innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he ranked 35th in ERA (3.94), 29th in WHIP (1.168), and 37th in K/9 (7.3) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
