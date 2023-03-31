The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)

  • Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.
  • In 52.5% of his games last year (52 of 99), Grandal had a base hit, and in 11 of those games (11.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a home run in five of 99 games in 2022 (5.1%), including 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grandal picked up an RBI in 18.2% of his games last season (18 of 99), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.1%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 14 of 99 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
50 GP 47
.191 AVG .212
.307 OBP .298
.235 SLG .303
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
10 RBI 17
38/25 K/BB 41/21
0 SB 1
Home Away
51 GP 48
25 (49.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (56.3%)
5 (9.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (12.5%)
7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (14.6%)
1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.3%)
7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (22.9%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Javier gets the call to start for the Astros, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings in his last appearance on Thursday, Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he finished with an 11-9 record, a 2.54 ERA and a 0.948 WHIP over his 30 games.
