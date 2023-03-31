Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)
- Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.
- In 52.5% of his games last year (52 of 99), Grandal had a base hit, and in 11 of those games (11.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a home run in five of 99 games in 2022 (5.1%), including 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal picked up an RBI in 18.2% of his games last season (18 of 99), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.1%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 14 of 99 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.191
|AVG
|.212
|.307
|OBP
|.298
|.235
|SLG
|.303
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|17
|38/25
|K/BB
|41/21
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|25 (49.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (56.3%)
|5 (9.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (12.5%)
|7 (13.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (14.6%)
|1 (2.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (8.3%)
|7 (13.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (22.9%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Javier gets the call to start for the Astros, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings in his last appearance on Thursday, Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he finished with an 11-9 record, a 2.54 ERA and a 0.948 WHIP over his 30 games.
