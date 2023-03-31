Nikola Vucevic's Chicago Bulls take the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Vucevic, in his most recent action, had 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a 121-110 loss to the Lakers.

Now let's dig into Vucevic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.7 17.7 Rebounds -- 11.1 10.1 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.5 PRA 33.5 32.1 31.3 PR -- 28.8 27.8 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Hornets

Vucevic is responsible for taking 16.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.1 per game.

Vucevic is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Vucevic's opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.5 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.5 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hornets have allowed 117.3 points per game, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 46.3 rebounds per game.

The Hornets give up 25.8 assists per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets have given up 12.4 makes per game, 17th in the league.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 33 17 12 6 1 0 1 1/26/2023 35 12 9 1 0 0 1 11/2/2022 32 14 13 3 2 1 0

