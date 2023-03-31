Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gavin Sheets plays for the first time this season when the Chicago White Sox play the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate (2022)
- Sheets hit .241 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.
- Sheets reached base via a hit in 64 of 124 games last season (51.6%), including multiple hits in 18.5% of those games (23 of them).
- He hit a long ball in 14 games a year ago (out of 124 opportunities, 11.3%), leaving the ballpark in 3.7% of his trips to home plate.
- In 22.6% of his games a season ago (28 of 124), Sheets drove in a run. In 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in six contests.
- He scored a run in 32 of 124 games last year (25.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.276
|AVG
|.208
|.346
|OBP
|.243
|.562
|SLG
|.266
|25
|XBH
|9
|14
|HR
|1
|36
|RBI
|17
|41/18
|K/BB
|45/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|37 (57.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (45.0%)
|12 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (18.3%)
|22 (34.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (16.7%)
|13 (20.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.7%)
|19 (29.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (15.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Javier will start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Thursday, Nov. 3, the 26-year-old right-hander started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In his 30 appearances last season he put together an 11-9 record, had a 2.54 ERA, and a 0.948 WHIP.
