Gavin Sheets plays for the first time this season when the Chicago White Sox play the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate (2022)

Sheets hit .241 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.

Sheets reached base via a hit in 64 of 124 games last season (51.6%), including multiple hits in 18.5% of those games (23 of them).

He hit a long ball in 14 games a year ago (out of 124 opportunities, 11.3%), leaving the ballpark in 3.7% of his trips to home plate.

In 22.6% of his games a season ago (28 of 124), Sheets drove in a run. In 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in six contests.

He scored a run in 32 of 124 games last year (25.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 62 GP 60 .276 AVG .208 .346 OBP .243 .562 SLG .266 25 XBH 9 14 HR 1 36 RBI 17 41/18 K/BB 45/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 60 37 (57.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (45.0%) 12 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.3%) 22 (34.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (16.7%) 13 (20.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.7%) 19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (15.0%)

