The Charlotte Hornets (26-51) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (36-40) on March 31, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

Bulls Stats Insights

  • The Bulls make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
  • In games Chicago shoots higher than 47.6% from the field, it is 29-19 overall.
  • The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at eighth.
  • The Bulls average 113.3 points per game, only four fewer points than the 117.3 the Hornets allow.
  • Chicago has a 21-9 record when scoring more than 117.3 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

  • The Bulls are posting 114.2 points per game this season at home, which is 1.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (112.4).
  • Chicago is ceding 111.8 points per game this season at home, which is 1.5 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (113.3).
  • In home games, the Bulls are draining the same number of three-pointers per game as they are in away games (10.5). Meanwhile, they sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to when playing on the road (35.6%).

Bulls Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Andre Drummond Questionable Personal
Alex Caruso Questionable Foot
Javonte Green Questionable Knee

