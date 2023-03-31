How to Watch the Bulls vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Charlotte Hornets (26-51) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (36-40) on March 31, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Bulls.
Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
- In games Chicago shoots higher than 47.6% from the field, it is 29-19 overall.
- The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at eighth.
- The Bulls average 113.3 points per game, only four fewer points than the 117.3 the Hornets allow.
- Chicago has a 21-9 record when scoring more than 117.3 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls are posting 114.2 points per game this season at home, which is 1.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (112.4).
- Chicago is ceding 111.8 points per game this season at home, which is 1.5 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (113.3).
- In home games, the Bulls are draining the same number of three-pointers per game as they are in away games (10.5). Meanwhile, they sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to when playing on the road (35.6%).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andre Drummond
|Questionable
|Personal
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Foot
|Javonte Green
|Questionable
|Knee
