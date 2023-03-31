Bulls vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Charlotte Hornets (26-51) are big, 10-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (36-40) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI.
Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Bulls vs. Hornets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bulls 116 - Hornets 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Hornets
- Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 10)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- The Hornets (34-40-3 ATS) have covered the spread 51.3% of the time, 7.1% less often than the Bulls (39-37-0) this year.
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Chicago does it better (43.4% of the time) than Charlotte (42.9%).
- The Bulls have a .562 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-14) this season, higher than the .295 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (18-43).
Bulls Performance Insights
- This season, Chicago is putting up 113.3 points per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- This season, the Bulls rank 20th in the league in assists, putting up 24.5 per game.
- While the Bulls are in the bottom five in the NBA in three-pointers per game with 10.5 (second-worst), they rank 10th in the league with a 36.6% three-point percentage.
- Of the shots taken by Chicago in 2022-23, 66.9% of them have been two-pointers (75.3% of the team's made baskets) and 33.1% have been three-pointers (24.7%).
