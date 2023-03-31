At Spectrum Center on Friday, March 31, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (26-51) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Chicago Bulls (36-40) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSE and NBCS-CHI.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Bulls vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Bulls vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bulls Moneyline Hornets Moneyline
DraftKings Bulls (-10) 224 -460 +370 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Bulls (-10.5) 224.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Bulls (-8) 223 -323 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Bulls (-6.5) - -300 +250 Bet on this game with Tipico

Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Trends

  • The Bulls average 113.3 points per game (20th in the league) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +61 scoring differential overall.
  • The Hornets are being outscored by 5.8 points per game, with a -450 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.5 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 117.3 per outing (22nd in league).
  • These two teams average 224.8 points per game between them, 0.8 more than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams average 229.8 combined points per game, 5.8 more points than this contest's over/under.
  • Chicago has covered 37 times in 76 games with a spread this season.
  • Charlotte has put together a 34-41-2 ATS record so far this season.

Bulls and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Bulls +100000 +25000 +320
Hornets - - -

