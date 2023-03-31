Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Andrew Vaughn (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)
- Vaughn notched 138 hits while batting .271.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play last year, he ranked 40th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- Vaughn picked up at least one hit 89 times last season in 134 games played (66.4%), including multiple hits on 33 occasions (24.6%).
- He homered in 17 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 12.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to home plate.
- In 34.3% of his games a year ago (46 of 134), Vaughn drove in a run. In 19 of those games (14.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.
- In 39.6% of his games last year (53 of 134), he scored at least a run, and in seven (5.2%) he scored two or more runs.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|68
|.233
|AVG
|.307
|.276
|OBP
|.364
|.368
|SLG
|.490
|21
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|49
|48/12
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|41 (63.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|48 (69.6%)
|13 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (29.0%)
|22 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (44.9%)
|6 (9.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (15.9%)
|13 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (47.8%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Javier starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
- The 26-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Thursday, Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In his 30 appearances last season he put together an 11-9 record, had a 2.54 ERA, and a 0.948 WHIP.
