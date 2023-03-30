Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox start the season against Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)

Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.

In 52.5% of his 99 games last season, Grandal had a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.

Including the 99 games he played in last season, he homered in five of them (5.1%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 18.2% of his games a season ago (18 of 99), Grandal drove in a run. In eight of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.

In 14 of 99 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 50 GP 47 .191 AVG .212 .307 OBP .298 .235 SLG .303 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 10 RBI 17 38/25 K/BB 41/21 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)