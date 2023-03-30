In the first game of the regular season on Thursday, March 30, Framber Valdez will take the mound for the Houston Astros, and the Chicago White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:08 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The White Sox are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Astros (-140). A 7.5-run over/under has been listed for the contest.

White Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (+115) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros entered a game as favorites 149 times last season and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

The Astros had a record of 85-33, a 72% win rate, when they were favored by -140 or more by bookmakers last season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros hit 116 homers at home last season (1.4 per game).

Houston averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .448 in home contests.

The White Sox were underdogs in 54 games last season and came away with the win 24 times (44.4%) in those contests.

Last season, the White Sox came away with a win 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Chicago hit 72 homers on the road last season (0.9 per game).

The White Sox slugged .391 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game on the road.

White Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+225)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

