The Chicago White Sox (3-4) have four players on the injured list. The club's next game is against the Pittsburgh Pirates (4-2) at 4:12 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at PNC Park.

White Sox Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats
Eloy Jiménez 10 Day Injury List Strained Hamstring .211 / .318 / .316, 0 HR, 3 RBI
Matt Foster 15 Day Injury List Forearm -
Garrett Crochet 15 Day Injury List Elbow -
Liam Hendriks 15 Day Injury List Illness -

White Sox Next Game

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs
White Sox -135 +115 CWS -1.5 8.5

White Sox vs. Giants Player Performance - April 6

The White Sox return to the diamond after falling to the Giants by a score of 16-6 on Thursday. They were outhit 20-11 in the loss.

Name Position Game Stats
Lance Lynn SP 4 1/3 IP, 8 R, 9 H, 5 K, 3 BB
Elvis Andrus 2B 2-for-4, BB, 2B, 2 RBI
Andrew Vaughn 1B 1-for-3, 2 BB, RBI
Hanser Alberto 2B 2-for-5
Andrew Benintendi LF 1-for-5, 2B, RBI
Jake Burger 3B 1-for-2, 2B

