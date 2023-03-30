The Chicago White Sox (3-4) have four players on the injured list. The club's next game is against the Pittsburgh Pirates (4-2) at 4:12 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at PNC Park.

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Eloy Jiménez 10 Day Injury List Strained Hamstring .211 / .318 / .316, 0 HR, 3 RBI Matt Foster 15 Day Injury List Forearm - Garrett Crochet 15 Day Injury List Elbow - Liam Hendriks 15 Day Injury List Illness -

Join FanDuel and get the best new user offer, then build your first lineup and try to win cash prizes!

White Sox Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:12 PM

4:12 PM Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs White Sox -135 +115 CWS -1.5 8.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Giants Player Performance - April 6

The White Sox return to the diamond after falling to the Giants by a score of 16-6 on Thursday. They were outhit 20-11 in the loss.

Name Position Game Stats Lance Lynn SP 4 1/3 IP, 8 R, 9 H, 5 K, 3 BB Elvis Andrus 2B 2-for-4, BB, 2B, 2 RBI Andrew Vaughn 1B 1-for-3, 2 BB, RBI Hanser Alberto 2B 2-for-5 Andrew Benintendi LF 1-for-5, 2B, RBI Jake Burger 3B 1-for-2, 2B

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.