Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox begin the season versus Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Tim Anderson At The Plate (2022)

Anderson hit .301 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Anderson had a base hit in 57 of 79 games last year (72.2%), with at least two hits in 33 of those games (41.8%).

He hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games last season (79 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.8% of his games a season ago (18 of 79), Anderson picked up an RBI. In five of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.

In 50.6% of his 79 games last season, he scored (40 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.4%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 35 .306 AVG .296 .342 OBP .340 .383 SLG .408 10 XBH 9 2 HR 4 12 RBI 13 27/8 K/BB 28/7 6 SB 7

