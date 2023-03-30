The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)

  • Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Andrus had a base hit in 94 of 149 games last year (63.1%), with at least two hits in 33 of those contests (22.1%).
  • He homered in 17 of 149 games in 2022 (11.4%), including 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Andrus picked up an RBI in 33 out of 149 games last season (22.1%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those games (12.1%).
  • He came around to score 54 times in 149 games (36.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (6.7%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 79
.250 AVG .247
.302 OBP .305
.373 SLG .430
22 XBH 27
4 HR 13
23 RBI 35
34/16 K/BB 58/23
6 SB 12

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros allowed the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Valdez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Astros.
  • The 29-year-old southpaw last appeared Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six innings.
  • His 2.77 ERA ranked 11th, 1.152 WHIP ranked 24th, and 8.7 K/9 ranked 18th among qualified major league pitchers last year.
