The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)

Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

Andrus had a base hit in 94 of 149 games last year (63.1%), with at least two hits in 33 of those contests (22.1%).

He homered in 17 of 149 games in 2022 (11.4%), including 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Andrus picked up an RBI in 33 out of 149 games last season (22.1%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those games (12.1%).

He came around to score 54 times in 149 games (36.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (6.7%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 79 .250 AVG .247 .302 OBP .305 .373 SLG .430 22 XBH 27 4 HR 13 23 RBI 35 34/16 K/BB 58/23 6 SB 12

