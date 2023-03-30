The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)

  • Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
  • In 70.2% of his 84 games last season, Jimenez picked up a hit. He also had 20 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In 16 of 84 games last year, he went yard (19.0%). He went deep in 4.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Jimenez drove in a run in 33 games last year out of 84 (39.3%), including multiple RBIs in 15.5% of those games (13 times) and three or more RBIs on seven occasions..
  • In 42.9% of his 84 games last season, he scored a run (36 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.8%).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 40
.315 AVG .274
.384 OBP .331
.541 SLG .459
15 XBH 13
9 HR 7
30 RBI 24
34/16 K/BB 38/12
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Valdez gets the call to start for the Astros, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 29-year-old left-hander started the game and went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he ranked 11th in ERA (2.77), 24th in WHIP (1.152), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in the league.
