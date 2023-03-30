In the first game of the regular season on Thursday, March 30, Corbin Burnes will toe the rubber for the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Chicago Cubs will counter with Marcus Stroman. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +120 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Brewers were favored 125 times and won 70, or 56%, of those games.

The Brewers had a record of 51-33, a 60.7% win rate, when they were favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Milwaukee has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers hit 109 homers on the road last season (1.3 per game).

Milwaukee averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .405 on the road.

The Cubs were chosen as underdogs in 110 games last year and walked away with the win 50 times (45.5%) in those games.

Last season, the Cubs came away with a win 30 times in 69 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (73 total at home).

The Cubs averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .394 at home.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd Make Playoffs +600 10th 3rd

