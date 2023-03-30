Blackhawks vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 30
The St. Louis Blues (34-34-6) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-44-6), who have fallen in six in a row, on Thursday, March 30 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX.
The Blackhawks have gone 2-7-1 over the past 10 contests, putting up 19 total goals (two power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 6.7%). They have allowed 33 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's game.
Blackhawks vs. Blues Predictions for Thursday
Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Blues 4, Blackhawks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blues (-145)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.0)
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have a 24-44-6 record this season and are 8-6-14 in games that have required overtime.
- Chicago has earned 26 points (11-5-4) in its 20 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal in 18 games and they finished 0-17-1 in those matchups.
- When Chicago has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 10 points (4-11-2 record).
- The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals in 31 games, earning 43 points from those contests.
- This season, Chicago has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 19 games has a record of 5-11-3 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Chicago has posted a record of 6-7-2 (14 points).
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 56 times this season, and earned 40 points in those games.
|Blues Rank
|Blues AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|16th
|3.23
|Goals Scored
|2.41
|32nd
|27th
|3.66
|Goals Allowed
|3.57
|25th
|28th
|28.6
|Shots
|26.6
|31st
|24th
|32.4
|Shots Allowed
|33.7
|29th
|20th
|20.6%
|Power Play %
|15.7%
|31st
|27th
|74.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.1%
|20th
Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
