Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)
- Vaughn registered 138 hits while batting .271.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 40th, his on-base percentage ranked 76th, and he was 61st in the league in slugging.
- In 66.4% of his 134 games last season, Vaughn had a hit. He also had 33 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In 17 of 134 games last year, he hit a long ball (12.7%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Vaughn drove in a run in 46 of 134 games last season (34.3%), including 19 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
- In 53 of 134 games last season (39.6%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (5.2%) he scored more than once.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|68
|.233
|AVG
|.307
|.276
|OBP
|.364
|.368
|SLG
|.490
|21
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|49
|48/12
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Valdez will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 29-year-old left-hander started the game and went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked 11th in ERA (2.77), 24th in WHIP (1.152), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
