Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 124-112 loss to the Clippers (his previous action) LaVine put up 23 points.

In this piece we'll break down LaVine's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.1 27.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 3.9 Assists 4.5 4.1 5.3 PRA 35.5 33.8 36.9 PR 30.5 29.7 31.6 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.5



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Zach LaVine has made 8.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 19.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 24.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

LaVine's Bulls average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 21st in the league, giving up 116.7 points per contest.

The Lakers give up 45.2 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

The Lakers allow 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Zach LaVine vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 37 32 2 4 2 0 0

