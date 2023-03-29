Bulls vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (36-39) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA.
Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bulls vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bulls 117 - Lakers 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (227.5)
- The Bulls (39-36-0 ATS) have covered the spread 48% of the time, four% more often than the Lakers (36-36-3) this season.
- Chicago covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 58.8% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (43.5%).
- Chicago and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 42.7% of the time this season (32 out of 75). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (36 out of 75).
- The Lakers have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-10) this season, higher than the .419 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (18-25).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bulls Performance Insights
- With 113.4 points scored per game and 112.4 points conceded, Chicago is 19th in the NBA on offense and eighth on defense.
- With 24.4 assists per game, the Bulls are 21st in the NBA.
- The Bulls are the second-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 10th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).
- Chicago attempts 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.7% of Chicago's buckets are 3-pointers, and 75.3% are 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.