DeMar DeRozan and his Chicago Bulls teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

DeRozan totaled 21 points, seven assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 124-112 loss versus the Clippers.

Now let's dig into DeRozan's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 24.9 24.0 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 6.2 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.3 PRA 33.5 34.8 35.5 PR 27.5 29.7 30.2 3PM 0.5 0.6 1.5



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, DeMar DeRozan has made 9.0 shots per game, which adds up to 19.2% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 1.8 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

DeRozan's Bulls average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 21st in the league, conceding 116.7 points per game.

The Lakers concede 45.2 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers are 21st in the league, giving up 12.6 makes per game.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 36 17 6 10 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.