The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (36-39) on March 29, 2023.

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 49.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 46.8% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Chicago has compiled a 29-20 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.

The Bulls put up an average of 113.4 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 116.7 the Lakers give up to opponents.

Chicago has put together a 23-9 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls score more points per game at home (114.3) than away (112.4), and also allow fewer points at home (111.5) than on the road (113.3).

At home the Bulls are picking up 25 assists per game, 1.1 more than away (23.9).

Bulls Injuries