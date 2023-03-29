The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (36-39) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA. The over/under in the matchup is 225.5.

Bulls vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 225.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 225.5 points in 40 of 75 games this season.

Chicago's average game total this season has been 225.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago is 39-36-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulls have won in 18, or 41.9%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Chicago has won 14 of its 31 games, or 45.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bulls vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 47 62.7% 116.4 229.8 116.7 229.1 232.1 Bulls 40 53.3% 113.4 229.8 112.4 229.1 228.1

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have hit the over five times.

This year, Chicago is 20-17-0 at home against the spread (.541 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-19-0 ATS (.500).

The Bulls score just 3.3 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (116.7).

Chicago has put together a 24-8 ATS record and a 23-9 overall record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.

Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 37-38 11-13 37-38 Bulls 39-36 23-20 33-42

Bulls vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Bulls 116.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-8 30-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 23-9 116.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 22-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-19 22-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-20

