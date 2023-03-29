Bulls vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (36-39) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA. The over/under in the matchup is 225.5.
Bulls vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-1.5
|225.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 225.5 points in 40 of 75 games this season.
- Chicago's average game total this season has been 225.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Chicago is 39-36-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bulls have won in 18, or 41.9%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Chicago has won 14 of its 31 games, or 45.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Bulls vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|47
|62.7%
|116.4
|229.8
|116.7
|229.1
|232.1
|Bulls
|40
|53.3%
|113.4
|229.8
|112.4
|229.1
|228.1
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have hit the over five times.
- This year, Chicago is 20-17-0 at home against the spread (.541 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-19-0 ATS (.500).
- The Bulls score just 3.3 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (116.7).
- Chicago has put together a 24-8 ATS record and a 23-9 overall record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.
Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|37-38
|11-13
|37-38
|Bulls
|39-36
|23-20
|33-42
Bulls vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Bulls
|116.4
|113.4
|10
|19
|29-17
|24-8
|30-16
|23-9
|116.7
|112.4
|21
|8
|22-9
|31-19
|22-9
|30-20
