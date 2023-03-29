Bulls vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 29
The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) square off against the Chicago Bulls (36-39) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Bulls matchup in this article.
Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Bulls vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-2.5)
|227.5
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-2.5)
|227.5
|-140
|+115
|Tipico
|Lakers (-1.5)
|224.5
|-125
|+105
Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a -21 scoring differential, putting up 116.4 points per game (10th in the league) and giving up 116.7 (21st in the NBA).
- The Bulls put up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 112.4 per contest (eighth in NBA). They have a +72 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 229.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 229.1 points per game combined, 1.6 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Los Angeles has put together a 36-36-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Chicago has won 37 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
Bulls and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+100000
|+25000
|+285
|Lakers
|+2800
|+1300
|-149
