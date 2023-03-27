The Chicago Bulls (36-38) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to continue a six-game road win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and NBCS-CHI

BSSC and NBCS-CHI Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Bulls vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 113 - Bulls 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 4.5)

Bulls (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Bulls have a 39-35-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 37-38-0 mark from the Clippers.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 14-6 against the spread compared to the 16-16 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Chicago and its opponents aren't as successful (41.9% of the time) as Los Angeles and its opponents (45.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Clippers are 32-17, a better tally than the Bulls have posted (18-24) as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

Chicago scores 113.4 points per game and give up 112.2, ranking them 19th in the NBA on offense and seventh defensively.

This season the Bulls are ranked 21st in the league in assists at 24.4 per game.

The Bulls are the second-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).

In 2022-23, Chicago has taken 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.2% of Chicago's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.8% have been 3-pointers.

