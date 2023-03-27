Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) and the Chicago Bulls (36-38) face off at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. Gametime is set for 10:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on BSSC and NBCS-CHI.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Clippers

Game Day: Monday, March 27

Monday, March 27 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Bulls' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bulls topped the Lakers on Sunday, 118-108. Their top scorer was Zach LaVine with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 32 2 4 0 0 2 DeMar DeRozan 17 6 10 0 1 2 Coby White 13 7 6 1 0 3

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic leads the Bulls in rebounding (11.2 per game), and puts up 17.5 points and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

DeRozan is putting up a team-leading 5.1 assists per contest. And he is delivering 25 points and 4.7 rebounds, making 50.9% of his shots from the field.

LaVine is posting a team-high 25.1 points per game. And he is producing 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per contest.

The Bulls receive 10 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Patrick Williams.

Ayo Dosunmu gives the Bulls 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 29.6 3.8 5.4 0.6 0.3 3 DeMar DeRozan 21.9 5.7 4.6 1.6 0.4 1.3 Nikola Vucevic 16.5 10.5 3.2 1.3 0.6 1 Coby White 11.4 3.3 4.2 0.8 0.1 2.3 Patrick Beverley 6.8 6 3.6 0.6 0.7 1.5

