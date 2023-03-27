The Chicago Bulls (36-38) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to continue a six-game road winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.

Bulls vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -4.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 220.5 points in 45 of 74 outings.

Chicago has a 225.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 5.1 more points than this game's point total.

Chicago has a 39-35-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have been victorious in 18, or 42.9%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won 11 of its 19 games, or 57.9%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Clippers vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 39 52% 112.8 226.2 112.6 224.8 224.3 Bulls 45 60.8% 113.4 226.2 112.2 224.8 228.2

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Bulls have hit the over five times.

Chicago has been better against the spread at home (20-17-0) than on the road (19-18-0) this year.

The Bulls' 113.4 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 112.6 the Clippers allow.

Chicago is 29-12 against the spread and 29-12 overall when it scores more than 112.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bulls vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Clippers and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clippers 37-38 16-17 34-41 Bulls 39-35 14-6 32-42

Bulls vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Clippers Bulls 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 25-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-12 28-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-12 112.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 27-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-11 28-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.