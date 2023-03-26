The Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (35-38) on March 26, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Chicago is 28-20 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Bulls are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 17th.

The Bulls average just 3.3 fewer points per game (113.3) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (116.6).

Chicago has put together a 22-9 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls are better offensively, scoring 114.3 points per game, compared to 112.3 away. They're also better defensively, giving up 111.5 points per game at home, and 113.1 on the road.

The Bulls average 1.4 more assists per game at home (25) than on the road (23.6).

Bulls Injuries