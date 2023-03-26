The Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) are favored (-3.5) to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (35-38) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI. The over/under is 224.5 in the matchup.

Bulls vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -3.5 224.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has played 38 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.

Chicago has a 225.6-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.1 more points than this game's total.

Chicago is 38-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (41.5%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 11-8, a 57.9% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 48 64.9% 116.5 229.8 116.6 228.9 232.2 Bulls 38 52.1% 113.3 229.8 112.3 228.9 228.3

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Five of the Bulls' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Chicago has performed better at home (20-17-0) than on the road (18-18-0).

The Bulls' 113.3 points per game are just 3.3 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Chicago has put together a 23-8 ATS record and a 22-9 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 37-37 10-8 36-38 Bulls 38-35 15-9 31-42

Bulls vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Bulls 116.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 23-8 30-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-9 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.3 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 22-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-19 22-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-20

