Bulls vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 26
The Chicago Bulls (35-38) travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) after victories in five straight road games. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Bulls matchup.
Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Bulls vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-3)
|224.5
|-150
|+130
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-3.5)
|224.5
|-150
|+125
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-3)
|224
|-159
|+135
Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 116.5 points per game (10th in the league) while allowing 116.6 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a -11 scoring differential overall.
- The Bulls score 113.3 points per game (20th in NBA) and give up 112.3 (seventh in league) for a +74 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams average a combined 229.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams allow 228.9 points per game combined, 4.4 more points than the total for this contest.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 36-35-3 record against the spread this season.
- Chicago is 36-36-1 ATS this year.
Bulls and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+100000
|+30000
|+265
|Lakers
|+2500
|+1200
|-
