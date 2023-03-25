Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at Climate Pledge Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of Virginia Tech. Game time is at TBA on March 25.
Last time out, the Hokies won on Sunday 72-60 over South Dakota State.
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- When the Hokies defeated the Duke Blue Devils (No. 13 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 58-37, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
- The Hokies have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (12).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12
- 75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Volunteers' best win this season came in a 69-67 victory over the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Volunteers are 5-11 (.313%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins, but also tied for the 12th-most losses.
- Tennessee has 10 wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies' +516 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.1 points per game (55th in college basketball) while giving up 56.4 per contest (22nd in college basketball).
- In conference action, Virginia Tech tallies fewer points per game (68.9) than its overall average (72.1).
- The Hokies are putting up 75.5 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 67.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Virginia Tech is surrendering 53.2 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 61.9.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Hokies have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 67.7 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 72.1 they've racked up over the course of this year.
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers' +421 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.4 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 65.8 per outing (218th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Tennessee has averaged 76.5 points per game in SEC play, and 77.4 overall.
- The Lady Volunteers are scoring more points at home (79.4 per game) than on the road (76.4).
- Tennessee gives up 61.7 points per game at home, and 71.4 on the road.
- The Lady Volunteers have fared better offensively over their last 10 games, putting up 79.5 points per contest, 2.1 more than their season average of 77.4.
